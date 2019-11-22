Man robbed of Rs 15 lakh by four men at gunpoint in Shahdara

A 30-year-old man was allegedly robbed of Rs 15 lakh by four bike-borne men at gunpoint in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Friday, police said. The victim, Manoj was on his bike coming from Kailash Nagar to Silai Centre, 10 Block, Geeta Colony when four men arrived on two motorcycles and attacked him while he tried to resist robbery, they said.

According to police, the victim was carrying money and cheques that was to be deposited in a bank and was robbed of approximately Rs 15 lakhs. A case has been registered and several teams have been constituted to nab the accused involved in the incident, a senior police officer said.

Manoj works in a cloth firm. His job is to carry and deposit the money in the bank, the officer said. Police said they are looking for CCTV cameras to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)