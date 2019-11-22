International Development News
Development News Edition

Man robbed of Rs 15 lakh by four men at gunpoint in Shahdara

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:52 IST
Man robbed of Rs 15 lakh by four men at gunpoint in Shahdara

A 30-year-old man was allegedly robbed of Rs 15 lakh by four bike-borne men at gunpoint in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Friday, police said. The victim, Manoj was on his bike coming from Kailash Nagar to Silai Centre, 10 Block, Geeta Colony when four men arrived on two motorcycles and attacked him while he tried to resist robbery, they said.

According to police, the victim was carrying money and cheques that was to be deposited in a bank and was robbed of approximately Rs 15 lakhs. A case has been registered and several teams have been constituted to nab the accused involved in the incident, a senior police officer said.

Manoj works in a cloth firm. His job is to carry and deposit the money in the bank, the officer said. Police said they are looking for CCTV cameras to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trump accuses Obama administration of spying on his 2016 campaign

In a startling revelation, US President Donald Trump, who is facing an impeachment inquiry from the opposition Democratic party, on Friday accused the previous Obama administration of spying on his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump said wha...

Trump calls for Senate trial if House of Representatives impeach him

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted a trial by the Senate if the House of Representatives went ahead and impeached him. The democratic-controlled House of Representatives are conducting public hearings on the impeachment proc...

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most eurozone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed eurozone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German g...

Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, 24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report. If the three opt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019