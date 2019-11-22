International Development News
Development News Edition

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bats for everlasting brotherhood between India and Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for an ever-lasting brotherhood and friendship between the two South Asian countries, saying India is an important neighbour of Dhaka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:00 IST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bats for everlasting brotherhood between India and Bangladesh
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing media persons in Kolkata on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for an ever-lasting brotherhood and friendship between the two South Asian countries, saying India is an important neighbour of Dhaka. "I came here on the invitation of Sourav Ganguly. It's the first-ever pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh. So I came to witness the occasion. I'd like to thank the Indian audience. I get a lot of support and love here. I want this brotherhood and friendship between us and India to live forever," Hasina told reporters after watching the first day of the Test match between India and Bangladesh.

The visiting dignitary also referred to the close bond shared between the two countries by recalling how India had helped Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971 under the presidency of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "During the crisis situation, India helped us with letting Mukti Yuddhis come here. Always grateful for that," she said further.

The Bangla Prime Minister arrived here today morning. After the ceremonial programmes at the airport, the dignitary departed for Hotel Taj Bengal where she stayed for a short duration. Later, Hasina along with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee visited the Eden Gardens Stadium and ring the ceremonial bell at about 12:30 pm. After watching the first session of the match, Hasina returned to the hotel.

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee also hailed the good relations between India and Bangladesh. "We have good relations with Bangladesh. We share historic relations. We discussed issues of mutual interest in details. I have also invited her to visit again," said the Chief Minister.

At the end of the first day's play, the premier is scheduled to attend a small cultural programme followed by a felicitation ceremony arranged by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at the stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most eurozone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed eurozone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German g...

Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, 24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report. If the three opt...

Chief Minister Yediyurappa inaugurates Kalaburagi airport in north Karnataka

In a major boost to air connectivity in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated Kalaburagi airport, which is around 14-km away from the city. The Kalaburagi airport will improve the connectivity of north Karnataka wit...

Hyderabad: Official sets himself ablaze in front of police station

A police officer attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze in front of the police station here on Friday. Saidulu, Circle Inspector CI of Balapur police station, said Today afternoon, Assistant Sub Inspector Narasimha attempted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019