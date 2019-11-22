International Development News
Development News Edition

Ex-CPI-M functionary held for helping Jolly prepare fake will

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kozhikode
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:00 IST
Ex-CPI-M functionary held for helping Jolly prepare fake will

Police on Friday arrested a former CPI(M) activist for allegedly helping the Koodathayi serial murder case accused Jolly prepare a fake will in her favour. Police arrested Manoj, 41, after questioning him for hours here.

"Manoj was arrested after we questioned him. It's clear that he had signed as witness in the fake will and faked another person's signature also. We are investigating his role in the killings too," the investigating officer told PTI.

Eight years after her husband's death following consumption of cyanide-laced food, Jolly and two others were arrested on October 5, and investigations into the death of five others of the family were on. The arrests were in connection with the death of Roy Thomas in 2011, and the prime accused in the case was his wife Jolly.

The two other accused - M S Mathew, a close friend of Jolly, and Prajikumar, who allegedly supplied the cyanide to Mathew who in turn handed it over to the woman. Police have recorded Jolly's arrest in all the six cases.

For the past two months, a special investigation team, based on a complaint from Roy's US-based brother, has been probing the case of six suspicious deaths that had occurred between 2002 and 2016. While Annamma Thomas had died in 2002, her husband Tom Thomas died six years later in 2008. Later, their son Roy Thomas died in 2011.

Annamma's brother Mathew died in 2014 and two relatives - Sili and her one-year-old daughter in 2016. Jolly later got married to Sili's husband Shaju.

Police had also questioned Shaju and his father in connection with the case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most eurozone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed eurozone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German g...

Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, 24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report. If the three opt...

Chief Minister Yediyurappa inaugurates Kalaburagi airport in north Karnataka

In a major boost to air connectivity in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated Kalaburagi airport, which is around 14-km away from the city. The Kalaburagi airport will improve the connectivity of north Karnataka wit...

Hyderabad: Official sets himself ablaze in front of police station

A police officer attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze in front of the police station here on Friday. Saidulu, Circle Inspector CI of Balapur police station, said Today afternoon, Assistant Sub Inspector Narasimha attempted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019