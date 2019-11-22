Man found hanging in Shimla forest area Youth's Body Found Hanging in Shimla Forests, Su'

A man was was found hanging from a tree in the forest area near Summerhill of Shimla on Friday, police said. Prima facie it seemed he committed suicide, Shimla DSP Pramod Shukla said, adding that they had sent the decomposed body to the IGMC Hospital for a post-mortem.

Ruling out any foul play, the DSP told PTI that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A mobile phone was recovered from his pocket, the DSP said, adding that it would be sent to a forensic science laboratory (FSL) to retrieve the data and identify the victim.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as of now.

