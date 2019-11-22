Uttar Pradesh: PCS officer terminated for posting anti-government posts on social media

A Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer was terminated from service on Friday by the Uttar Pradesh government for posting anti-government posts on social media.

The officer, identified as Ashok Shukla, was currently working as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Revenue Council of the state.

Earlier he worked as a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Hardoi and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Hathras. He also worked as a Tehsildar. (ANI)

