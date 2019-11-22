Multi-disciplinary team destroys cannabis cultivation

A multi-disciplinary team of police, excise and forest department officials on Friday destroyed hemp plants grown in round 10-acres in the reserve forest land in Odisha's Ganjam district, an officer said. When the team went to destroy the illicit cannabis cultivation, the local tribal people opposed it.

Cannabis cultivation is banned in Odisha. Hundreds of tribal people including women in Khajuripada area created an obstruction in the drive, the officer said.

Three platoons of forces and several police officers were rushed to the area, the officer said. "Despite the protest, we have destroyed as many as 8,618 full grown hemp plants grown in an area of around 10- acres in the reserve forest lands", said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aska, Suryamani Pradhan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)