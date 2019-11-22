International Development News
Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

  • PTI
  • Noida
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:04 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:04 IST
An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took place at the constable's house in Beta 2 police station area here in June this year, the officials said.

The lawyer, she claimed in her complaint, raped her inside her house and also took obscene pictures of her which were used by him for blackmailing also. "A case has been registered at Beta 2 police station following a court order in the case and the matter is being investigated. Since it's a sensitive matter, anything conclusive could be said only after the probe is done," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

Police officials, however, suspected that the case could be a result of personal rivalry between the two parties who are engaged in a land dispute also. Earlier this year, an FIR was lodged against the constable concerned and her father at a police station in Meerut over a complaint by the accused lawyer, who had claimed murder attempt and loot by the rival family, the official, privy to the probe, said.

Probe is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

