Two of thieves' gang arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 23:29 IST
Representative Image

Police here on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in thefts in high-profile marriage functions. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Sisodia (24) and Prashant Sisodia (19), both residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

They were arrested on Thursday, DSP (Crime) Rajesh Deo said, adding that two country-made pistols and five cartridges were recovered from them. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they moved in group and used good-looking youngsters in the crime.

They targeted high-profile marriage functions, where they entered as guests, along a child, the DSP said. On getting opportunity, the child used to slip away from the venue with valuables, the DCP said.

Other members would escort the minor in getting out of the venue, he said.

