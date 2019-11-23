International Development News
Development News Edition

'Chaddi gang' breaks into two houses in Hyderabad, steals gold ornaments, cash

An interstate gang of robbers of the notorious Chaddi gang allegedly broke into two houses in Hyderabad on Friday and stole '21 tolas (210 gm) gold ornaments and Rs 70,000 in cash', police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 05:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 05:38 IST
'Chaddi gang' breaks into two houses in Hyderabad, steals gold ornaments, cash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An interstate gang of robbers of the notorious Chaddi gang allegedly broke into two houses in Hyderabad on Friday and stole '21 tolas (210 gm) gold ornaments and Rs 70,000 in cash', police said. According to Hayatnagar police, members of the gang broke into the houses during the wee hours on Friday.

"The incident was caught in a CCTV camera installed in the area. The accused have been identified and special teams have been formed to nab them," police said. The Chaddi gang is involved in several thefts and house burglary cases in several states across the country. Some members were also taken into preventive detention by Rachakonda police earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Nicaraguan mothers who waged hunger strike in church taken to hospital

A group of nine Nicaraguan mothers whose hunger strike became emblematic of protests roiling the Central American country were transported on Friday to a hospital in stable condition, according to a doctor treating the group and a Reuters w...

Tennis-Murray a doubt for Britain's clash with Spain

British Davis Cup captain said Andy Murray may be left out of Saturdays Davis Cup semi-final against Spain as the former world number one is not in his best condition.The 32-year-old Murray, who returned from hip surgery in June, made heavy...

UPDATE 4-Thousands gather for renewed Colombia protests, curfew called in Bogota

Thousands of Colombians gathered for renewed protests on Friday and sporadic looting erupted in several parts of the capital Bogota, after mass marches on Thursday ended in three deaths. More than 250,000 people marched on Thursday to expre...

Texas teacher faces backlash for telling student to 'speak English'

A Latino civil rights group on Friday called for a Texas teacher to be banned from instructing students after she was shown on video appearing to tell a Latino high school pupil to speak English were in America. The video, which was posted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019