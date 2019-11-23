International Development News
Development News Edition

4 Jharkhand cops killed in Naxal attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Latehar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:06 IST
4 Jharkhand cops killed in Naxal attack

Four police personnel have been killed in a Naxal attack near a village in Latehar district, police said on Saturday. Armed Maoists opened fire on a patrol van near Lukiatand village under Chandwa police station on Friday night, killing the four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), they said.

The deceased have been identified as ASI Sukra Oraon and home guard jawans Sikander Singh, Jamuna Prasad and Sambhu Prasad, a police officer said. Another jawan, who was part of the patrol party, escaped the attack as he had gone to attend nature's call, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has condemned the attack and expressed grief over the death of the four police personnel. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

PTI PVR RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Nadal powers Spain into Davis Cup semis, Djokovic's Serbia ousted

Rafael Nadal won back-to-back matches to propel Spain to a 2-1 victory over Argentina and a place in the semi-finals of the new-look Davis Cup on Friday. World number one Nadal thrashed Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-2 to pull Spain level after G...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Republican senators ask Treasury for any reports on Hunter Biden

The Republican chairmen of two U.S. Senate committees have asked the Treasury Department, in a letter, for possible reports of money laundering or fraud on the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Bidens son with a Ukraine energy ...

Danny Trejo to guest star in 'American Gods' S3

Machete star Danny Trejo will feature in a guest role in the third season of the hit show American Gods. According to EW, the actor will play one of the many forms that Crispin Glovers Mr World will take in the new installments.Mr World, le...

Duque promises social reforms as three dead in Colombia protests

Bogota, Nov 23 AFP Protesters picketed the home of Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday, defying a curfew and the leaders promises of a national conversation on social policies following massive anti-government demonstrations that have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019