Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that it's more suitable for two parties (BJP-NCP) to come together to form a government rather than three parties (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) to strive for it.

Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar
NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Maha Deputy CM on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that it's more suitable for two parties (BJP-NCP) to come together to form a government rather than three parties (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) to strive for it. "The mandate was in clear favour to none and it was not possible for any party to form the government alone. Two-three parties have to come together to form the government however, eventually, two parties coming together and forming a government is more suitable," said Pawar.

In what can be termed as a surprising development, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths. Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

