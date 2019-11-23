4 Chinese tourists on security agencies' radar

Four Chinese nationals, who visited India on a tourist visa a few months ago, have come under the scanner of security agencies. According to police, the Chinese nationals had come to India on a tourist visa but worked at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi police district before leaving the country.

A case under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act was registered in this regard, Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Malpani said. The SP told PTI that the case was registered on the basis of secret information received from an intelligence agency.

A probe was on to ascertain which factory the Chinese nationals had worked in and whether they had violated the norms of tourist visa, he added. However, the SP denied any espionage angle.

According to the FIR, the Chinese nationals worked in a leading power company in Baddi and stayed in a local hotel.

