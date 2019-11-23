Sukma : Naxal killed in encounter with police
A Naxal was killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG ) here near Muler village.
A Naxal was killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG ) here near Muler village. Police have recovered a country-made pistol, IED remote, explosive and wireless set.
The body has been recovered but the identity of the deceased has not yet been established. Further, details are awaited (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)