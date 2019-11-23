International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate third edition of Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:22 IST
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate third edition of Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the third edition of the three-day Military Literature Festival (MLF) here next month. The MLF which will be held from December 13-15 is a joint initiative pioneered by the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration in collaboration with the Indian Army.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an ex-Army officer, spearheaded the festival to facilitate value and appeal of a military career to youths and he will preside over the closing ceremony, his senior advisor Lt Gen (retd) T S Shergill said here on Saturday. He will also honour the descendants and units of the Victoria Cross winners of the Burma Campaign during the World War 2, Shergill said.

The advisor said the prestigious event will present an international-level forum to foster exchange of knowledge about military literature and associated works, besides acquainting youths with the glorious military heritage. "The event has steadily earned a presence in the region by successfully encompassing all aspects of defence literary works, arts, crafts, music and displays welded around the central theme to encourage youngsters to take up defence forces as career. Over 50,000 visitors witnessed the festival last year, registering a whopping 500 per cent increase in attendance," he said.

Sculpted with a view to initiate stimulating discussions on topical and historical issues of military and national significance during 22 panel discussions, it will commemorate Indian participation in the Burma Campaign in the World War 2, the 75th anniversary of which falls next year, he said. Former Army and Air Force chiefs V P Malik and BS Dhanoa will also be present during the event's inauguration, Shergill said.

"Balakot strikes, revocation of provisions of Article 370 and resurgence of Taliban make an engaging starting point for triggering deliberations to set the stage alive. More than ten books of noted defence and literary authors will also be released on the occasion," he added. Shergill said this time a dedicated Army Information Corner would be setup for facilitating aspiring youths about various Army examinations and entry procedures.

Chief of Staff Western Command, Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha termed the festival a noble initiative and expressed confidence that the event would germinate seeds of literary pursuits among youths, besides forging a strong bond between the defence forces and the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey

At least 10 people were killed and 25 wounded when a car bomb exploded on Saturday in a Syrian border town seized by Turkish-backed forces last month, witnesses and a rescuer said. Tel Abyad was one of two border towns that saw some of the ...

Bangladesh 7/2 in second innings, trail by 234 runs

Bangladesh were 72 in their second innings of the DayNight Test against India here on Saturday. At the tea on the second day, the embattled visitors were trailing by 234 runs with eight wickets remaining at the Eden Gardens.India declared t...

MP govt to give 5 pc reservation to sportspersons in jobs

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced five percent reservation to sportspersons in state government jobs. MP Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Jitu Patwari made the announcement while inaugurating the Regional Olympic Games in...

MoU signed with Sydney university to promote Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA has inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Western Sydney University, Australia aimed at promoting collaboration in research and developing guidelines for integrating Ayurveda principles with m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019