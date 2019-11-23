International Development News
Army celebrates 'Poonch Link Up Day'

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 23-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:10 IST
Army celebrates 'Poonch Link Up Day'

Poonch Link Up Day, marking the Operation Easy conducted by Indian Army in 1948 to defend the border district from the invading Pakistani raiders was celebrated with traditional gaiety on Saturday, a defence spokesman said. Poonch withstood a siege by the Pakistanis from November 1947 till relieved by the Indian Army.

"The day marks the historic link up carried out by Brigadier Pritam Singh's forces with Brigadier Yadunath's forces from Rajouri at Danna Ka Pir on 21 November 1948. The White Knight Corps and the Awaam (people) of Poonch thus celebrates the historic Poonch Link Up Day with gaiety and fervour every year," the spokesman said. He said a slew of events were conducted in run up to the historic day.

The celebrations started with the wreath laying ceremony at Namansthal War Memorial, the spokesman said, adding local residents of the area including a large number of serving and retired Army personnel, members of civil administration and students were present to witness the event. Sporting events such as Poonch Volleyball Championship, Hockey Tournament for Girls and Boys, educational and artistic events such as Painting and Singing Competition as part of the Talent Hunt for youth of Poonch were held, the spokesman said.

He said various other events were also organised such as Eye camp, Mobility Equipment distribution camp and Artificial Limb Fitment camp, Equestrian display by Army team and a Dog show which mesmerised the audience. Later in the day, a series of cultural events kept the crowd spellbound at the Natu Auditorium.

General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades, expressed his gratitude to the locals for their contribution in bringing peace and astounding success which the Army could not have achieved without their support. "Army and Civil Administration is conscious of the remoteness of the area and hardships of the people and it is our moral obligation to provide succour," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

