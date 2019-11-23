International Development News
Two nabbed with 900 gm heroin from Dwarka

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:38 IST
Two nabbed with 900 gm heroin from Dwarka
The accused have been identified as Rohit Jundal (31) and Sarjeet Singh (32), residents of Barnala and Sangrur districts in Punjab respectively, they said. Image Credit: ANI

Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying 900-gram heroin valued at Rs six crore in the grey market from Dwarka's Vipin Garden area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Rohit Jundal (31) and Sarjeet Singh (32), residents of Barnala and Sangrur districts in Punjab respectively, they said.

They were apprehended on Friday and had come to deliver the drugs to a Nigerian National, police added. PTI NIT

******************** 12 arrested for gambling

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Twelve men were arrested for allegedly gambling in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area and Rs 1,76,600 were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Vinod Grover, Rahul Gupta, Kali Pad Biswas, Bisamber, Mohammad Ameen, Shah Mohammed, Durgesh, Dayanand, Naresh Kumar, Deepak Kumar, and Deepak Kumar, they said.

Police raided a flat in area Govindpuri on Wednesday at around 1.30 and arrested the accused who were found involved in gambling, a senior police officer said. Praveen, the mastermind of the racket, had taken took the flat on rent for gambling, he said. PTI NIT

*******************

One held with the stolen bike from Rohini New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly riding a stolen bike in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep (27). He was earlier involved in three robbery cases, they said. On Friday, police noticed a suspiciously parked motorcycle in the Rohini area. During verification, the motorcycle was found stolen. Police nabbed the accused when he came and started the bike, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

