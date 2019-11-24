16-yr-old commits suicide in Kolkata

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond in the Tollygunje area here, a Kolkata Police officer said on Saturday. People told police that she was seen walking around the pond at Ranikuthi and she jumped into it around 8 pm on Friday, the officer said.

She was a student of a reputed English-medium school in the city, he said, adding that police and disaster management personnel along with locals recovered the body at 10 pm. He said mobile phone, apparently belonging to the girl, and a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Police are examining the writing on the note. Prima facie it seems the Class 12 girl was suffering from depression, the officer said.

Police are speaking with the girl's parents.

