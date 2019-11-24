Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL2 WB-BYPOLLS-CURTAIN RAISER Bengal by-polls litmus test for TMC, BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly elections Kolkata: With Amit Shah's pitch for a nationwide NRC exercise and the recent Ayodhya verdict having received mixed reactions from various quarters, the November 25 by-polls to three Assembly seats in Bengal will be a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP, ahead of 2021 state elections.

CAL3 WB-KSHITI-LD DEMISE Former Left Front minister Kshiti Goswami dies aged 77 Kolkata: Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old age-related illness on Sunday morning, family sources said. LGC1 WB-HC-MEDIATION Calcutta HC stresses on mediation to reduce backlog of cases Kolkata: With the number of pending litigations before it touching 2.29 lakh, the Calcutta High Court is stressing on alternative dispute redressal mechanism like mediation to reduce the backlog.

CCM1 BIZ-NEOTEC-STARTUPS Neotec Hub mentoring 25 startups, plans to take more onboard Kolkata: Neotec Hub, a part of the Ambuja Neotia Group that is currently supporting around 25 startups, plans to take onboard more for mentoring and enabling them to earn revenue, a company official said.

