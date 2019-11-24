International Development News
Delhi govt hasn't done anything to regularise unauthorised colonies: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that neither the Congress nor the current Aam Aadmi Party had done anything to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Delhi during their term.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:51 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while addressing the Sahari Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in New Delhi on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that neither the Congress nor the current Aam Aadmi Party had done anything to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Delhi during their term. Addressing a Sahari Kendra Pramukh Sammelan earlier today here, Puri said: "Why were these unauthorised colonies constructed? The people residing in these clusters are not at fault but our policies are wrong. Delhi's population was around 8 lakh in 1947 and according to the 1950 census, the population was around 20 lakh. I believe that in 2021 census the population would be over 2-2.5 crore."

Puri further said that some regulations were made in 2008 to solve the problem of these unauthorised colonies but after 2006 not even a single colony has been regularised. "When I tried to inspect this matter, I was shocked to learn that neither the Congress government did anything from 2008 to 2015 nor the current Delhi government did anything in this regard after 2015. During 2017 and 2018 I met Kejriwal several times and suggested to him that the state government needs to appoint an agency that will do the mapping for these unauthorised colonies," he added.

Puri further stated that in October this year, Central Cabinet decided that proprietary right will be given to the people residing in the unauthorised colonies. "By one-time exception, the unauthorised colonies constructed on government land, half per cent will be charged for the plot below 100 meters. one per cent will be charged for 100 meter-250 meter plots and 2.5 per cent will be charged for the plot above 250 meters," said Puri.

Further lashing out at the Delhi Chief Minister for condition of the city water, Puri said: "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says that Delhi water is not that contaminated. If that's the case then he should prove it by drinking one litre of water, it will be proved whether the water is contaminated or not." The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to introduce the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 during the Winter Session of Parliament which would benefit about 40 lakh people.

The Bill will help in allowing the registration of properties and provide relief to the residents in Unauthorised Colonies (DCs) of Delhi from registration charges and stamp duty.Nearly 40 lakh people reside in 1,731 unauthorised colonies located on private or public land in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

