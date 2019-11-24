Governors' conference focuses on tribal welfare, water agriculture and education

Issues related to tribal welfare, water, agriculture, higher education and ease of living figured prominently in discussions during two-day the Conference of Governors organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind, the two-day conference concluded on Sunday.

"Five groups of Governors submitted their reports on these issues, and deliberated and identified actionable points in which Governors can play a facilitating role," an official release said. The conference took a keen interest in tribal welfare issue and pointed out that policies for tribal upliftment had to be tailored in accordance with local requirements, it said.

The President said that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the natural environment including water resources like forest, lake and river. "It is also a constitutional duty to continuously strive for excellence in all areas for the progress of the country. Individual and collective efforts for excellence in the areas of higher education, agriculture, inclusive growth and governance will give impetus to public welfare," Kovind said.

In his closing remarks, President Kovind said that the discussions held by Governors and Lt. Governors proved to be a fruitful exercise. "The participation of Ministries and NITI Aayog has helped in making these discussions focused and actionable," he said.

The President said that campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of our constitution on November 26. He expressed hope that all Raj Bhavans will celebrate Constitution Day in an effective manner and Governors will play a major role in creating awareness about fundamental duties among the people.

Vice President Venkaih Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah also addressed the concluding session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)