NMR service stands cancelled till Nov 29

The Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam has been suspended till November 29 to enable track restoration work after rampant landslips. The service had been cancelled from November 17 and was supposed to resume on Sunday, November 24, but did not because of non-completion of the work, official sources said.

Landslips and falling of trees and boulders have happened at 23 locations en route, especially at Hillgrove and Coonoor, they said. The tourists, particularly foreigners, were disappointed due to the frequent cancellation of the heritage train..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)