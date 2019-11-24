Bihar: Police lathicharge JAP workers during 'Kranti March'

Supporters of Jan Adhikar Party( JAP) President Pappu Yadav clashed with police during a "Kranti March" organised by his party here on Sunday. The JAP workers were lathi-charged by police who accused them of pelting stones. Police said after they were pelted with stones they had to using water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protestors.

Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav demanded an investigation into the recent flooding of Patna city and also called for the resignation of Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi. He also demanded an inquiry into the flooding incident and called for the suspension of those responsible for it. "This fight is against poverty. These people want to eliminate poor, I want to eliminate poverty," he said. (ANI)

