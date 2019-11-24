International Development News
Development News Edition

Stubble burning in UP, Punjab, Haryana reduced by 19% since 2018: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 19:56 IST
Stubble burning in UP, Punjab, Haryana reduced by 19% since 2018: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There was a reduction in stubble burning in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh this year due to the government's efforts, the Environment Ministry has informed the Lok Sabha. In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo on Friday said the total burning incidents in the three states this year were 19 per cent less than that in 2018.

"With the efforts of the government, overall, about 15 per cent and 41 per cent reduction in burning events were observed in 2018 as compared to that in 2017 and 2016, respectively. "During 2019-20 season, the total burning events recorded in the three states are 19.2 per cent less than in 2018 till November," Supriyo, said.

The minister informed the house that while UP has recorded 36.8 per cent reduction, Haryana recorded 25.1 per cent and Punjab recorded 16.8 per cent reduction, respectively, in the current season than in 2018. "Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is considered one of the contributors to the poor air quality in Delhi and NCR during early winter months. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, the estimated impact of stubble burning in PM 2.5 levels of Delhi ranged between 2 to 46 per cent this November," the minister said.

On a question whether the government had worked out a mechanism on transportation and use of stubble as fuel in power plants, he said that as per a meeting held with the Power Ministry, it was decided that the governments of Punjab and Haryana will take effective steps to ensure that all coal-based thermal power plants, including those in private sector, use minimum of five per cent of biomass pellets and up to 10 per cent to be co-fired with coal. The Delhi government has time and again blamed stubble burning in the neighbouring states for the severe air pollution in the capital.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, had said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose significantly due to farm fires in Haryana and Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Automatic train protection system on the anvil, says official

The Railways is planning to cover its entire network of 68,000 route km with the automatic train protection system in a phased manner, chairman of the railway board Vinod Kumar Yadav said here on Sunday. He said this during the 62nd annual...

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 JH-POLL-LD RAJNATH No power can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya Rajnath Pandu Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power in the world could ...

UPDATE 1-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, adding another moderate voice to a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican President D...

India International: Attri, Reddy crowned doubles champions;

The top-seeded India pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were crowned doubles champions in the Infosys Foundation-India International Challenge here on Sunday. The Attri and Reddy duo made light-weight of their opponent -- Thailands Chalo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019