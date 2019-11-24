International Development News
Etawah lion safari opened for public

The Etawah Lion Safari was thrown open for public with Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan inaugurating the lions' abode here on Sunday.

  Etawah (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 24-11-2019 20:40 IST
Photo/@uptourismgov. Image Credit: ANI

The Etawah Lion Safari was thrown open for public with Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan inaugurating the lions' abode here on Sunday. Formally known as Etawah Safari Park, it is spread in 350 hectares of land and has been developed as an educative tourist destination for children as well as youths.

According to the safari website, it was envisioned by then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2005 and the permission to establish a lion breeding centre and lion safari were obtained from the Central government in 2013. In 2014, the first pair of lions reached the safari and has now at least 18 lions in the premises.

Besides the lion breeding centre, the facility is equipped with hospital, staff quarters backed by assured water and electric supply and is manned by trained staff. "The wildlife officials entrusted with this project visited Longleat Safari Park, England for inspiration. It will have a lion safari, a deer safari, an elephant safari, bear safari and a leopard safari. It also has a 4D theatre, which gives you real closeups with wildlife," as per information available on an official website.

Speaking on the inauguration ceremony, the forest minister praised former Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav for their efforts to bring the project on the ground. "Etawah was known by other things. Now, it will also be known as Etawah Lion Safari," Dara Singh Chouhan said.

Etawah MP and chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Ram Shankar Katheria also hailed the two Samajwadi Party leaders for the lion safari. He said, "They (Mulayam and Akhilesh) deserve thanks for envisioning this lion safari."

Katheria also expressed hope that the safari will attract tourist and make Etawah a major tourist centre in the country. (ANI)

