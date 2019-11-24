NCC celebrates 71st Raising Day

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Sunday celebrated its 71st Raising day here, a defence spokesperson said. NCC Group Commander, Srinagar, Brig R G Patil addressed 500 cadets and staff during the ongoing Pre-Republic Day Camp being held at Nagrota Camping ground here, the spokesperson said.

The cadets assisted traffic police and ran an anti-dowry drive. "The NCC is at the forefront of contribution towards social causes and community development activities. Its cadets have done the nation and the organisation proud by their remarkable achievements in the fields of sports and adventure," the spokesperson said.

He said they have also won laurels in the national shooting and equestrian competitions. This year, the NCC actively contributed to the 'Swacchta Abhiyan', digitisation campaign, International Yoga Day and several other programme of the government, he said.

