Gzb: Woman held with 2 kg ganja

A woman carrying 2 kg of ganja was arrested in Ret Mandi area here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at around 2 pm, they said.

Seema, a resident of Brahampuri colony in Nandgram area, had also been arrested and booked earlier under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. In a separate incident this morning, a joint team of Custom department and Sahibabad police arrested Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, from Sikanderpur cut and recovered 655 cartons of illicit liquor from his truck, he said.

The vehicle has been seized and the accused sent to jail, the officer added.

