Odisha: Navy warships -- Rana, Gharial -- big hit among visitors at Paradip Port

As a part of the Navy Day celebrations this year, two Indian Navy warships -- Rana and Gharial -- belonging to the Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatanam, have been opened up for the civilian visitors at the Paradip Port in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jagatsinghpur (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:19 IST
A view of Naval ship 'Rana' at Paradip Port on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As a part of the Navy Day celebrations this year, two Indian Navy warships -- Rana and Gharial -- belonging to the Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatanam, have been opened up for the civilian visitors at the Paradip Port in the state. Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

This year the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. According to a press release from the Indian Navy, "Since early morning on November 24, there was a stream of visitors who found their way to the ships. The visitors, mostly children and parents were cordially welcomed onboard the ships and given an insight into Naval life onboard Naval Ships and the role of Indian Navy in nation-building."

INS Rana, commanded by Captain Atul Deswal, is Soviet origin guided-missile destroyer of the Eastern Fleet based in Visakhapatnam, which is in service since 1982. INS Gharial, commanded by Commander Rohit Kattoju, is a Magar Class indigenously built amphibious vessel also based in Visakhapatnam. "We work for India's maritime security during the entire year. The citizens of our country get to know how the Indian Navy works, only through the medium of television, newspaper and radio. Navy Day is an opportunity for the citizens to come and meet us, ask questions regarding Navy and much more," said Captain Deswal.

Deswal further state that the Indian Navy is not only protecting its country but is also contributing to other works as well, especially in the field of humanitarian assistance. "Warfare evolves every day. So the ship (Rana) that was brought here in 1982, its technology became outdated gradually. So we have Indianised it now with new technology. Rana can destroy any incoming threat in three dimensions," he added.

CMDE Rituraj Sahu, in-charge, INS Chilka, told ANI that today is an important day as the Indian Navy has come to the Paradip Port. "The two units, which are INS Rana and INS Gharial, have arrived here. The aim is to connect with the people of Odisha and to make them aware especially the children and the youth about how to join the Indian Navy and serve the country," said Sahu.

All visitors have facilitated a guided tour of these ships and were showcased the fitted Naval weapon systems and latest technology equipment onboard, said the release. An added attraction was also the Information, Facilitation and Resource Centre' of the Indian Navy was set up at the venue to provide information regarding career avenues in the Indian Navy, added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

