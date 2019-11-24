International Development News
Development News Edition

Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kota
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:20 IST
Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man was here arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter, police said on Sunday. The incident had allegedly taken place on Friday morning at a Jhalawar village.

The uncle of the victim on Friday evening complained to police in Jhalawar after which a case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. The victim's mother lived at her parents' place because of a dispute with her husband, Jhalawar women police station SHO Hari Singh Singh said.

He added that the minor lived with her siblings in a joint family at the Jhalawar village. Her uncle had found the accused raping his minor daughter in a room of their house.

The uncle immediately rescued the minor victim while the accused fled, the SHO said. The accused was arrested on Saturday and was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody, the SHO said, adding that the medical examination of the victim was conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Report: 49ers TE Kittle expected to return Sunday night

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers after being out since Oct. 31 because of ankle and knee injuries, ESPN reported Sunday morning. ESPN said that Kittle played through ...

Sports News Summary: It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Its ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup finalDenis Shapovalov described it as ridiculous and captain Frank Dancevic admitted he almost blacked out as Canada be...

UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters

A European-led maritime mission to monitor Gulf waters will be stationed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the French defence minister said Sunday, amid regional tensions with Iran. Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated follow...

Federer and Zverev play in front of over 42,000

Roger Federer may not be playing at the new-look Davis Cup in Spain but the 38-year-old was still pulling in the crowds when he met Alexander Zverev in an exhibition match in Mexico City. According to organisers, 42,517 spectators packed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019