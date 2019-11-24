International Development News
Delhi: 400 fire personnel deployed in two days to tackle air pollution

As many as 400 fire personnel were deployed and sprayed over five lakh litres of water in the city in the last two days by the Delhi fire service to tackle pollution here.

Fire officials spraying water in Delhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 400 fire personnel were deployed and sprayed over five lakh litres of water in the city in the last two days by the Delhi fire service to tackle pollution here. Earlier on Saturday, the fire service deployed 20 fire tenders to spray water on trees and roads at polluted areas.

The fire tenders have been deployed at Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangir Puri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka and Mayapuri. People residing in the national capital were breathing polluted air for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday with overall AQI at 239, which falls in the 'poor' category, at 9 in the morning.

At Chandni Chowk area, the PM 10 was at 246 which is again in the 'poor' category while the PM 2.5 levels were at 328 in the 'very poor' category. The PM 10 levels were slightly better at Lodhi Road, docking in at 135 which falls in the 'moderate' category while the PM 2.5 remained 'poor' at 235. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

