Minimum temp settles at 15.3 deg Celsius in Delhi

It was a cold Sunday in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 15.3 degrees Celsius in the morning. According to the MeT department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius which was normal for this time of the year.

The humidity level oscillated between 58 and 82 per cent respectively. The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Monday and the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27 and 14 degrees Celsius.

