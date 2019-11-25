Delay in metro services on Violet Line, operations resume
Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected briefly on Monday morning.
Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected briefly on Monday morning. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted that there was a delay in the service from Central Secretariat to Sarita Vihar.
After around 45 minutes, Delhi Metro announced that operations on the Violet Line had resumed. The 46.6 km Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate ISBT in north Delhi with Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabgarh, a town near Faridabad in Haryana.
DMRC takes to its Twitter handle regularly to inform commuters about any delays and makes announcements pertaining to the metro system. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
