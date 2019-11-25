International Development News
Development News Edition

Tharoor visits Tihar Jail to meet Chidambaram

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 11:13 IST
Tharoor visits Tihar Jail to meet Chidambaram

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari met former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail here on Monday. Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

The senior Congress leader was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money-laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court. "Today, the Constitution's basic commitment to liberty is being violated. 98 days today...for what? Rs 9.96 lakh, which is not even a controversial issue since there is a cheque involved...it sends a very bad signal...if we treat our respectable, upright citizens this way, it sends a very wrong signal to the world. We came to show our solidarity with him," Tharoor told reporters after meeting Chidambaram.

Tharoor and Tiwari were accompanied by Chidambaram's son Karti. "Allegedly, a bribe of Rs 9.96 lakh has been given...Chidambaram is the country's seniormost lawyer, he can make this money within 10 seconds of appearing in court. "Tomorrow is Constitution Day and there is a golden triangle in our Constitution -- Articles 14, 19 and 21 -- this means that the rights under the Constitution need to be protected. His (Chidambaram's) bail plea will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow and we hope that a right decision is taken, based on the Constitution, and that he will get relief from the illegal way in which he has been kept in custody," Tiwari told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel's cost rationalisation in European operations a credit positive: Moody's

Tata Steels planned cost rationalisation programme for its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Steel UK Holdings TSUKH is credit positive for both companies because it will support a turnaround in the latters less profitable operations that have d...

UPDATE 3-Champagne flows as landslide democratic win puts pressure on Hong Kong leader

Hong Kongs democrats scored a landslide majority in district council elections, which saw a record turnout after six months of anti-government protests, increasing pressure on the Chinese-ruled citys leader on Monday to listen to calls for ...

Won't play insignificant roles like father of hero or heroine: Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he has reached a stage where the length of his character in a film doesnt matter to him but he would no longer choose insignificant roles, such as the father of the leads. The actor, whose recent filmography ...

SC order on Maharashtra govt formation on Tuesday morning

The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation on Tuesday, the apex court said while hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combines plea against the governors decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019