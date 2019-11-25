International Development News
Development News Edition

Lokpal disposes of 1,000 complaints; govt yet to notify form to file graft-related complaints

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 12:37 IST
Lokpal disposes of 1,000 complaints; govt yet to notify form to file graft-related complaints

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has disposed of 1,000 complaints received by it till September this year, an official from the Personnel Ministry said on Monday. The ministry is yet to notify a form for filing corruption-related complaint with the Lokpal, nearly eight months after the ombudsman came into being, he said.

"Although the form for filing complaint has not yet been notified, Lokpal decided to scrutinise all the complaints received in the office of Lokpal, in whatever form they were sent. 1,065 complaints received till 30th September, 2019. Out of which 1,000 have been heard and disposed of," the official said quoting Lokpal data. After scrutiny, complaints that did not fall within the mandate of the Lokpal were disposed of and complainants were informed accordingly, he said.

Lokpal is an apex body to deal with cases of corruption at the national level. It has to enquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries of central government in a time bound manner. President Ram Nath Kovind on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal.

Justice Ghose retired as the Supreme Court judge in May 2017. He had last served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) before being named as the chief of the anti-corruption ombudsman. The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.

Former chief justices of different high courts -- justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi -- had taken oath as judicial members of the Lokpal. Former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were sworn-in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members.

According to rules, there is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members. The Lokpal Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and lokayuktas in states, to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Rukh to co-produce 'Bob Biswas' with Sujoy Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan to star

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday announced his next production, Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The actor, who is co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with director Sujoy Ghoshs Bound Script Pro...

Delhi HC sets aside DPCC order levying EC on industrial units for violating norms

The Delhi High Court has set aside two orders of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee levying Environmental Compensation EC of Rs 42.6 lakh and Rs 12.4 lakh on two industrial units respectively for operating without valid consent to establ...

UP govt serves retirement notice to IAS officer over Noida plot allotment scam

The Uttar Pradesh government has served a notice to IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, who was convicted by a CBI court in 2012 in the Noida plot allotment scam for his compulsory retirement, officials said on Monday. A notice has been served to the ...

Paytm raises USD 1 bn in funding round led by T Rowe Price

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it has raised USD 1 billion around Rs 7,173 crore in fresh round of funding led by US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price. Existing investors Alibaba and Softbank also participated in the fund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019