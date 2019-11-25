International Development News
Development News Edition

We've given letter citing support of 162 MLAs to Maha Governor: Eknath Shinde

Senior leader Eknath Shinde on Monday said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have the required numbers and added that they have given the letter, where 162 MLAs have pledged support to their alliance to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:19 IST
We've given letter citing support of 162 MLAs to Maha Governor: Eknath Shinde
Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior leader Eknath Shinde on Monday said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have the required numbers and added that they have given the letter, where 162 MLAs have pledged support to their alliance to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Earlier today, Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena leaders submitted the letter to the officials at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

"We've given the letter of support of 162 MLAs to the Governor. In a democracy, only the majority number holds importance. We want that the minority government formed on November 23, should resign as they can't prove the majority. Those with the majority should be given the opportunity," said Shinde. "Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have numbers and we want to form the government but our claim was rejected and it's like cheating the democracy," he added.

Shinde further demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's resignation citing lack of numbers. "We have signatures of 162 MLAs and we have proven that we can form the government. The current government which is formed overnight should not be given acceptance as they don't have the numbers. We demand the resignation of Chief Minister Fadnavis as they don't have numbers," said Shinde.

Echoing similar sentiments, NCP leader Jayant Patil earlier today had asserted that a government has been formed in the state but the concerned political parties do not have adequate numbers. "We have a doubt that if the BJP Government is unsuccessful in proving the numbers, they will indulge in bad practices and therefore we have taken signatures of MLAs beforehand. The government that does not have numbers and have no third person other than the two faces which are being shown regularly, should not create a false public perception that they have numbers and can form the government," said Patil.

Patil told reporters here that he will once again try to convince Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for one last time. "I will go to Ajit Pawar once again to convince him and this could be for the last time. If we are successful in doing so then it's fine otherwise the party will decide its next step," said Patil.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Although BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government, the two parties parted ways over power-sharing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

European shares lifted by U.S.-China trade optimism; LVMH gains

European shares rose for the second straight session on Monday following reports that Washington and Beijing were nearing a trade agreement, while LVMH gained after signing a deal to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany.A Chinese state-backed t...

ANALYSIS-Spectre of funding crunch looms over runs at China's small banks

Bundles of yuan notes were stacked high behind the counters of branches of Yingkou Coastal Bank earlier this month, as the northeast China lender fought off a run on deposits while onsite government officials battled rumours of a funding cr...

UPDATE 2-LVMH to buy U.S. jeweller Tiffany for $16.2 billion

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has agreed to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany for 16.2 billion in the luxury goods makers biggest acquisition to date. The 135-per share cash deal will boost LVMHs smallest business, the jewelry and watch division that is ...

NBFC/HFC bankruptcy provisions positive for banks: Moodys

To allow bankruptcy proceedings against non-banking financial companies NBFCs is positive for banks as its paves the way for orderly resolution of stressed shadow banks, says a report. The government recently empowered RBI to refer stresse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019