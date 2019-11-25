International Development News
Young couple found dead in UP's Kaushambi

  • Kaushambi
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:16 IST
A young couple was found dead in their room in Korro village of Manjhanpur town in Kaushambi district, police said. The bodies of Ashish Sen (26) and his wife Sunita (24) were found at their home on Sunday evening when Sen's mother went to give them food, Manjhanpur Circle Officer S N Pathak said.

While Sunita was found lying dead on the cot, Ashish was found hanging from the ceiling, the circle officer said, adding that there were no injury marks on the woman's body. The family has said that Ashish used to take drugs and the couple might have had a dispute over it.

The matter is being investigated, the officer added.

