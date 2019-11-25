All rumours baseless, changed Twitter bio month ago: Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as "baseless".

"I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Scindia told PTI.

The buzz started after it was highlighted on social media that his Twitter bio just read "public servant, cricket enthusiast".

