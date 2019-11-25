International Development News
Guru Ravidas temple to be permanent structure with fence enclosing it, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the construction of a permanent structure for Guru Ravidas Temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, instead of a wooden portacabin which the Central government had suggested.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:34 IST
The Supreme Court (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the construction of a permanent structure for Guru Ravidas Temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, instead of a wooden portacabin which the Central government had suggested. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra passed the order on a petition filed by former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar seeking a modification of its order dated October 21.

The petitioner, during the hearing, had contended that the court had also said that the temple should be a permanent structure and not a portacabin, but that was not reflected in the order copy. The co-petitioner in the case, Pradeep Jain Aditya, a former minister, earlier moved the court seeking another modification. He sought a direction seeking a fence to enclose temple pond and samadhis.

On this, the court today held that a boundary fence will enclose Guru Ravidas Pond so that it forms part of the temple complex. The Court also indicated that the followers of Guru Ravidas will no longer face any issue and the government agencies will co-operate in the construction of the temple.

The DDA had, in August, demolished the shrine in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, complying with an order of the top court. It had led to widespread protests across the country. Subsequently, petitions were filed in the apex court against the demolition.

The court in its order last month accepted Centre's proposal for the reconstruction of the temple at the same site where it was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) two months ago. It also increased the area for construction from 200 to 400 square meters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

