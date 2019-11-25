International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena submitted letter to Guv to 'mislead' people of Maharashtra: Ashish Shelar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday said that in order to 'mislead' the people of Maharashtra, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have submitted a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, claiming to form a government in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:45 IST
Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena submitted letter to Guv to 'mislead' people of Maharashtra: Ashish Shelar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar while speaking to the media on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday said that in order to 'mislead' the people of Maharashtra, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have submitted a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, claiming to form a government in the state. "Via the medium of television, we got to know that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have claimed to form the government at Raj Bhavan today. The letter submitted by these parties is nothing but a way to mislead the people of Maharashtra," said Shelar.

"Today these parties (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) did not mention that in whose leadership are they going to or they want to form the government. They haven't even decided about that. That's a letter of cheating and fraud," he added. "Constitutionally, Ajit Pawar is still the leader of NCP but his signature was not there in the letter submitted by the three parties with the Governor today. Many MLAs of these parties are dissatisfied so in order to give them a solution by misleading them, hence they have submitted the letter today," he added.

Earlier today, Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena leaders submitted a letter at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai showing the strength of 162 MLAs to the Governor. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

Soon after the swearing-in, Sharad Pawar had said that Ajit's decision to support the BJP was a "personal decision" and not supported by the NCP. Ajit was later sacked as the NCP's legislator party leader, stripping his rights to issue a whip to the party MLAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Former PM Blair says Britain is a mess

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that Britain was in a mess, warning that neither his own Labour Party nor the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deserved to win a Dec. 12 election.Were a mess, Blair sai...

Series to document Australia's journey from ball-tampering scandal to Ashes success

The Australian cricket teams journey of redemption from the ball-tampering scandal to a successful defense of the Ashes has been turned into a soon-to-be-released docu-series, which would also include unseen dressing room footage. The eight...

Husband of sarpanch beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 40-year old businessman, who was the husband of a sarpanch, was beaten to death in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in the Mandawar area on Sunday evening when Mahaveer Yadav was returning home fro...

We 'didn't realise' Zayn Malik wasn't happy in One Direction, says Harry Styles

Singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles claims nobody knew that fellow bandmate Zayn Malik wasnt happy in the music group. Malik was the first one to leave the band in 2015.Styles said with tours and album deals, the other 1D me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019