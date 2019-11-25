International Development News
Development News Edition

LS adjourned for the day, SPG amendment bill introduced

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned for the day after the introduction of some bills including the bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:50 IST
Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned for the day after the introduction of some bills including the bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act. The Lower House was adjourned amid sloganeering by Congress members who entered the well of the house protesting against the manner in which government had been formed in Maharashtra.

Members of DMK and Trinamool Congress also supported Congress' protest and raised slogans. Amid the din, the bill to amend the SPG Act was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The government has decided to withdraw the SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a security review. Following the withdrawal of SPG cover, the Gandhi family are being given Z plus security by the CRPF. The party has opposed the decision.

BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House till 2 pm on Tuesday. She urged the members to attend the function in Central Hall on Tuesday morning on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The House saw two adjournments earlier over the unruly scenes in the morning during which Congress members clashed with marshals. The marshals came to the House after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla named two Congress members -- TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden -- who did not heed his calls for removing a big banner they were carrying. (ANI)

