HAL, RGNAU join hands to grow HR pool in aviation, aerospace

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) joined hands to promote cooperation between them to grow the pool of human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry of the country. As part of the golden jubilee celebrations of HAL Management Academy (HMA), HAL signed an MoU in this regard with RGNAU, a Central University under Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The MoU will identify the type of academic and training programmes that could be offered jointly, Bengaluru- headquartered HAL said in a statement. HAL CMD R Madhavan said over the years, HMA has assumed a whole new role which is more pragmatic and relevant to the industry needs.

"HMA plays a pivotal role in developing competencies in professionals at different levels to strengthen the aviation eco system," he added. HAL Director (HR) V M Chamola said HMA is the intellectual force behind HAL as it provides consistent support to HAL, adding it will continue to provide holistic programmes for the benefit of the aviation industry.

A souvenir 'Smrithi' portraying the journey of HMA over a period of 50 years was released to mark the occasion. Also, the former heads of HMA were felicitated during the event.

Scale models of HAL products ALH Rudra and LCA Tejas were unveiled at the HMA campus. The HMA campus is spread across 16 acres with state- of-the-art infrastructure and facilities at Doddanekkundi here that include 800-seat auditorium, computer labs, library, sports block with gymnasium and hostel facilities, it was stated..

