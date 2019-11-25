International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:26 IST
Delhi Police arrest three persons with IEDs

The Delhi Police on Monday said a terror strike was averted in the national capital after it apprehended three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said the accused -- Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit -- all in their early twenties were arrested after a joint operation with the Assam Police.

They were taken into custody on Sunday. The three were inspired by the ISIS module and were planning a terror strike on Monday at a local carnival in Goalpara district of Assam, Kushwah said.

They were also planning to conduct terror strikes in heavy footfall areas of Delhi, the officer added. They were classmates and had also radicalised some people in Delhi, the DCP said, adding that one kilogram of explosive material, a sword and a knife were recovered from their possession. PTI AMP/NIT NIT TDS

TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend

Multi-starrer comedy film Pagalpanti- starring John Abraham, Ileana DCruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda - minted Rs 19.50 crores at the box office over its first weekend. The costing of this film is double of Marjaawan wh...

Vooty Golf County Meets Minister Shri. KT Rama Rao

Mr K. Santosh Reddy, Chairman Dream Valley Group Mr. Ranjith Reddy Chevalla MP Mr. K Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, City Mayor Mr. Baba Fasi Uddin, Deputy City Mayor along with legendary Cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev, ...

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekend SASSUOLOS BOGA TOO QUICK OFF THE FIELD AFTER SUBSTITUTIONSassuolo forward Jeremie Boga has been given a ticking-off by coach Roberto De Zerbi for leaving the field too quickly after he was substituted...

Lankan govt not to succumb to pressures from NGOs: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankas new government will not succumb to pressures from non governmental organisations, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, asserting that the situation needs to be changed. Addressing a function after he visited a top Buddhist temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019