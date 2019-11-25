2 dead, 24 injured after bus overturns in Pune
Two people were killed and 24 others got injured after a state government-run bus overturned near Shindewadi village here on Monday.
Two people were killed and 24 others got injured after a state government-run bus overturned near Shindewadi village here on Monday.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and undergoing treatment.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune