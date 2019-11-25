Five arrested for crude oil pilferage in Assam
Five persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering crude oil from ONGC pipelines in Assam's Jorhat district, police said on Monday. The accused were arrested on Sunday night from Dangdhora area under Titabor sub-division of the district, a police officer said.
They belong to a gang involved in crude oil pilferage from the ONGC pipeline between Borhulla and Sivasagar, he said. The accused were produced before the Sub Divisional Judicial Court at Titabor and remanded in police custody for four days, police said.
Efforts are on to arrest the leader of the gang, they added..
