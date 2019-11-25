International Development News
Development News Edition

Six held guilty, one acquitted in Kanakamala terror case

A special court on Monday held six men guilty and acquitted one in a case pertaining to links between terror organisation IS and Kanakamala in Kannur.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:14 IST
Six held guilty, one acquitted in Kanakamala terror case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A special court on Monday held six men guilty and acquitted one in a case pertaining to links between terror organisation IS and Kanakamala in Kannur. A National Investigating Agency (NIA) court held Maneedh Muhamood, Swalif Mohammed, Rasheed Ali, NK Ramshad, P Safvan and Shajeer Manglserry guilty. They have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

NK Wasim was acquitted by the court for lack of adequate evidence. The case pertains to a meeting which was held at Kanakamala village in Kannur to hatch a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks.

As many as 70 witnesses were cross-examined by the NIA in the case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Taylor Swift puts rancor aside, smashes all-time American Music Award recordTaylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jacks...

Vietnam's People Army Chief meets Def Min Rajnath Singh

The Chief of Vietnam Peoples Army Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and discussed ways to enhance security cooperation between the two nations, officials said.Phan also met senior officials of the Indian ...

Not referred floor price issue to Trai: DoT source

The telecom department has not referred the issue of fixing floor price for telecom tariffs to Trai, according to a source. The DoT source also said Digital Communications Commission DCC will meet in the first half of December and could tak...

IAF commanders review regional security scenario

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Monday brainstormed over the evolving security scenario in Indias neighbourhood and explored ways to further bolster the countrys aerial prowess, officials said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019