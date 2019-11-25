International Development News
Development News Edition

Court pulls up CBI for delaying investigation in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case

A special court in Delhi on Monday pulled up Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for delaying the investigation in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:02 IST
Court pulls up CBI for delaying investigation in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Monday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for delaying the investigation in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Harjyot Singh Bhalla reprimanded the investigating agency over the slow probe in the case and delay in recording statements of controversial arms dealer -- Abhishek Verma against former Congress leader Jagdish Tyler in connection with the case.

The court sought a report from Superintendent of Police (SP) of CBI regarding its observation and slated the matter for hearing to December 20. The CMM said, "Considering the incident is 35 years old, this Court would expect the investigating agency to show it is sensitized enough to act swiftly and not take more than 15 days in filing a proper report."

Court also showed displeasure over delay in conducting Verma's polygraph test by three years. It was finally conducted in 2018. "I am surprised that CBI could not manage to conduct a polygraph test on an important witness," CMM added. Verma is a key witness in the case pertaining to the killing of three Sikhs, namely, Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and, Gurcharan Singh at North Delhi's Gurudwara Pulbangash on November 1, 1984.

Earlier, the court had directed CBI to expedite investigations into the case in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was given clean chit for his alleged role. Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed.

The case against Tytler was one of the three cases the Nanavati Commission had ordered to be reopened by the CBI in 2005. According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed during riots across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures move higher as trade deal hopes rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as expectations of a trade truce were strengthened by a report that the worlds two largest economies were very close to a deal, while jeweler Tiffany surged after agreeing to a sale.Beijing and Washin...

Metal stocks in limelight; gain up to 7 pc

Metal stocks jumped up to 7 per cent on Monday on hopes that the US and China may strike an early deal to break the logjam in their trade war negotiations. Shares of Jindal Steel Power zoomed 7.24 per cent, Tata Steel climbed 4.99 per cent...

Maha drama: Sena-NCP-Cong to 'parade' 162 MLAs in Mumbai hotel

Locked in a protracted power tussle with the BJP in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has decided to parade 162 MLAs in a Mumbai five-star hotel on Monday evening in a show of united strength. The move w...

Interpol seeks 8 fugitives on day to end violence against women

International police agency Interpol issued a public appeal on Monday to track down eight men wanted around the world from Russia to Brazil for murder and other crimes against women. French-based Interpol made the appeal httpswww.interpol.i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019