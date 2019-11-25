International Development News
For the first time, J&K to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26 for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the J&K Constitution that was in place since 1957. "To acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and sensitise people regarding the exalted values and the precepts enshrined in it, November 26 is being observed as Constitution Day. This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution," Additional Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), J&K, Subash C Chhibber said in an order issued by the government.

All institutions including government offices will read out the Preamble to the Constitution at 11 am followed by a pledge to uphold the fundamental duties, he said. Divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of the departments and heads of all police formations should ensure that all subordinate offices read out the Preamble along with the pledge, the officer said.

A campaign on fundamental duties would begin in the union territory on Tuesday, as part of a nation-wide drive, that will culminate on April 14 next year on Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of departments and heads of all police formations are advised to chalk out month-wise calendar of activities to be undertaken, the order stated.

November 26 has a unique historical significance as it was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution was adopted, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950 marking the beginning of the country as a republic.

