Illegally stocked explosives seized, 2 held in T'gana: Police

Some explosives and a large quantity of detonators were seized and two people arrested on Monday for allegedly stocking them without any licence at a house in neighbouring Peddappali district in Telangana, police said. The seizure was made when a police team, acting on a tip-off, searched the house of Sampangi Narsimlu (38) at Dharmaram Cross Road locality, Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanaranaya said.

A total of 1,250 detonators, 12 gelatin sticks and 50 metres of wire, suspected to have been kept for quarrying purpose, were seized, he said. Narsimlu has stored the explosivesi illegally in the premises and he along with a worker employed by him was arrested, the commissioner said.

Another man managed to escape from the house, he said adding efforts were on to nab him..

