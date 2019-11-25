Trial runs commence on 11 km long JBS-MGBS Metro corridor Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI): Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Monday announced that trial runs have commenced on the 11 km JBS-MGBS stretch. A team of technical experts and engineers, led by HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy and L&T MRHL Managing Director K V B Reddy, travelled by Metro train on the corridor and observed various technical and safety parameters and performance of the train during the trial run, a HMRL release said.

The 11 km corridor has nine stations and it would take 16 minutes to cover this corridor from JBS to MGBS, as against 45 minutes by road, the HRML MD said. A large number of of technical specifications, performance criteria and safety standards pertaining to signalling and safe train separation would be tested during the trial runs in the next few weeks.

The data and other inputs from these tests would be sent online to M/s Thales in Canada, which is supplying Communication Based Train Control technology,N V S Reddy said. The signalling and train control software will be fine tuned based on these inputs for safe operation of Metro trains in automatic mode with CBTC technology, he said.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety would give the final safety clearance of the corridor after receiving the performance and safety certification from Thales, the Internal Safety Assessor, Halcrow, and other related Indian and international organisations, following which the stretch would be thrown open for passenger operations, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch (between Miyapur and Nagole) out of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, in November 2017.

In September 2018, another 16-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro between Ameerpet to L B Nagar was commissioned. On March 20 this year, a 10-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City was inaugurated, covering 56 km out of the 72 km project.

The concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is building the Hyderabad Metro Rail project across three corridors..

