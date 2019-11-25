'She Shuttle' for women launched in Telangana

In a move to improve measures for the safety and security of women, the Rachakonda Police on Monday inaugurated the exclusive bus service for women passengers in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, Mahesh Bhagwat, CP, Rachakonda, said: "On the occasion of the International Day of Elimination of Violence against women, Infosys has taken up a valuable initiative to launch an exclusive bus service for women."

Bhagwat further appreciated the efforts of Infosys towards women safety and security. He stated that all forms of violence against women will be eliminated and a Rachakonda Security Council will be formed. The initiative, called 'She Shuttle', was inaugurated by the police at Infosys, Pocharam Village, Ghatkesar.

It is the latest technology-driven security system for all women passengers and an exclusive transport system for the working female professionals in the area. She Shuttle is equipped with a well-monitored surveillance system with CCTV cameras, a lady security guard and a smartphone application for every passenger with a panic button.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) for their 'Margdarshak' program for women safety. (ANI)

