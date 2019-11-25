International Development News
India to host naval drill Milan 2020 in March

The Indian Navy will host 'Milan 2020' in March and the military drill will see the participation of several countries, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Forty-one nations from South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe that share defence cooperation with India have been invited for the drill.

